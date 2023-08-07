Saudia Begins Direct Flights to Beijing From Jeddah and Riyadh

Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned airline, has started new non-stop flights linking Riyadh and Jeddah with Beijing, China’s capital, as reported by the Saudi state news agency, SPA, on Sunday.

According to the details, the first flight from Jeddah to Beijing departed on Friday, while the Riyadh-Beijing service followed suit on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has also brought back its weekly flights to China. The first flight, PK-854, landed at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Bilal Afzal, PIA’s Country Manager, stated that the national carrier would now provide a weekly flight from Islamabad to Beijing and vice versa every Sunday, departing Beijing at 9:15 PM.

Travelers using PIA can also now fly from Pakistan to 16 other Chinese cities via Beijing, as a result of a partnership with Air China. This network includes Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, and Harbin.

Afzal revealed that more than 200 passengers traveled on the Islamabad-bound flight from Beijing on Sunday evening.

He also announced a special offer from PIA, a 20 percent discount for students on flights between Pakistan and China.

He explained that a one-way ticket from Beijing-Islamabad is priced at 3,814 Chinese yuan (approx. Rs. 150,000), while a return ticket will cost 5,685 yuan (around Rs. 223,000).

Via Dawn