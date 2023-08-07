Shaheen Shah’s Love Affair With First-Over Wickets Continues

Star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been displaying exceptional bowling performances in the ongoing third edition of The Hundred in England.

The bowling brilliance of the left-arm fast bowler took center stage in the 100-ball cricket tournament as he led the Welsh Fire bowling attack against the Oval Invincibles.

The 23-year-old pacer yet again claimed the wicket of the opening batter, Jason Roy, with the very first ball of the match to build pressure on the opposition.

The speedster has now taken 42 wickets in the first over of innings in T20s, including The Hundred, the most by any bowler in the world since his debut in 2018.

Talking about the game, Welsh Fire posted a total of 138 runs off 100 balls on the board after winning the toss and choosing to bat first at the Kennington Oval.

The Oval Invincibles then scored the same number of runs thanks to a brilliant bowling display from Shaheen and Ben Green, each taking two wickets, while David Payne took one wicket.

It’s worth noting that Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, who also share the ball for Lahore Qalandars in PSL, are representing Welsh Fire in the ongoing tournament.