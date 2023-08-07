Pakistan Vs. China Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming, Match Time and More

Pakistan will come face to face against China in the fourth encounter of the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 today at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

The Men in Green currently stand fifth in the points table with two points as they lost the first game against Malaysia and ended the second and third games in a draw.

In the campaign opener, Pakistan lost to Malaysia 3-1, but bounced back in the second and third matches against Korea and Japan, with both games ending in a draw.

China, on the other hand, is last in the points table after losing two games against India by 7-2, and Malaysia by 5-1 while ending one game in a draw.

The encounter holds importance for the Green Shirts, as a win will keep their hopes alive in the tournament. A draw might not be enough to qualify for the semifinals.

Match Timings

The much-important clash for Pakistan will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai with the game commencing at 5:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. China 7 August 2023 5:45 PM Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs China match will be available for hockey fans in Pakistan live on PTV Sports while the official app of Watch Hockey will also live stream the clash.