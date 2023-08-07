Sindh Launches New Surveillance System to Tackle Crime

Sindh’s Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah launched the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) at the Sassi Toll Plaza.

The inauguration was attended by Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab, IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, NRTC MD, CPLC chief, and others.

The CM highlighted that the S4 will cover 40 toll plazas. By August, all toll plazas will be integrated for comprehensive security.

He noted that Kutcha’s problems are now limited to one district. He predicted that the S4 will aid in crime control in the Malir district and mitigate the spread of crime across Sindh.

The S4 can capture number plate and facial recognition data using cameras at toll plaza entrances and exits.

It monitors vehicle movements across the province and synchronizes with the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi Command and Control Centre.

A network of nine MPANPR cameras (night vision) detects authorized number plates, while eight MPFR cameras (night vision) gather driver and passenger face profiles at each toll booth.

A solar power solution with 8 to 10 hours of battery backup and a generator power system will help keep the S4 across all toll plazas operational. Modern facilities enable data management in the CPO Command and Control Room.

Computer-aided dispatch systems, mobile patrol units, AI, and analytical tools improve response efficiency. The CM expressed hope regarding the role of the new system in reducing crime in Sindh.