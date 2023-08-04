News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu Bypass is Now Open for Traffic

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 4, 2023 | 3:42 pm

In promising news for travelers frequenting Murree and other hill stations, the highly anticipated Bhara Kahu bypass has finally been opened for traffic. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the road yesterday, and the project will ease the Murree, Galyat, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir-bound traffic.

The 5.6-kilometer-long road (including a one-kilometer flyover) begins on Murree Road in Malpur and ends on Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop. The 1,350-meter overhead bridge project was completed in nine months and cost over Rs. 6 billion.

The civic agency plans to plant 50,000 trees along the Bhara Kahu bypass to beautify the area and make the environment better. The plan is to plant 25,000 trees during the monsoon season, and another 25,000 trees in the spring tree plantation campaign next year.

In his recent tweet, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal commended the department’s efforts in ensuring the timely completion of the project. He said:

It was a very difficult project posing very hard situation to work beside managing very heavy traffic to Kashmir and north. Kudos team CDA and NLC.


>