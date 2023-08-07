Atlas Honda Launches Free Bike Inspection Ahead of Independence Day

With independence day around the corner, Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) has launched a special 14-point free checkup for bikes.

The offer is available from August 7 to 12 and can be availed at 4S company service centers. In response to a customer query on Facebook, the company replied that the service is available for all bike models.

Honda hinted that the offer will include a free headlamp, spark plug, and brake shoe inspection. People often misunderstand ‘Free Checkup’ for ‘Free Tuning,’ which is not the case.

How it Actually Works

When the “free checkup” is finished, the mechanic will ask you if you want to replace the aforementioned parts. At that point, the mechanic will not tell you how much these parts will cost.

Only when everything has been replaced will the mechanic present you with a bill, leaving you speechless. So, if you want to avail Honda’s “free checkup” offer, remember to be cautious.