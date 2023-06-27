Telegram Finally Gets Stories Years After Other Apps

In a recent announcement, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov revealed that the messaging app will introduce Stories in early July.

Durov acknowledged that users have been requesting this feature for years, with more than half of the feature requests received by Telegram relating to Stories. Initially hesitant due to the widespread availability of Stories on other platforms, the company ultimately decided to prioritize user feedback and incorporate the feature.

ALSO READ WhatsApp is Getting Video Messages and Updated Design Soon

With the introduction of Stories on Telegram, users will have control over their story’s visibility. They can choose to share their Stories with everyone, their contacts, a select few individuals, or a customized list of close friends.

Stories will be conveniently located in an expandable section at the top of the chat list, allowing for easy access. Additionally, users will have the option to hide Stories from specific contacts by moving them to the “Hidden” list within their Contacts section, keeping their main screen clutter-free.

You can also include captions and links to enhance your storytelling experience. Additionally, users can tag other individuals in their Stories, facilitating easy interaction and engagement. The feature will also allow users to capture photos and videos simultaneously using both the front and rear cameras, akin to the BeReal-style concept.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Several Accounts on One Phone

Furthermore, users will have control over the duration of their Stories. They can choose to set an expiration time of 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours, after which the Story will no longer be visible.

Alternatively, there is an option to permanently showcase Stories on the user’s profile page, similar to Instagram’s Story highlights, enabling them to curate a collection of memorable moments for their audience to enjoy.