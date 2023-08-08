NIH Warns Against Rising Dengue Cases During Monsoon

In response to the looming threat of an upsurge in dengue fever cases during the monsoon season, the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued a crucial advisory.

The advisory emphasized the escalation of dengue virus incidents during the monsoon season, underscoring the need for a system to control the numbers.

ALSO READ Punjab Hospitals Face Severe Shortage of Vital Diagnostic Injections

Authorities and the public have been urged to take preventive measures against mosquito breeding by means of environmental management and alterations.

To prevent the breeding of dengue larvae, domestic water storage containers should be covered and cleaned on a weekly basis.

During outbreaks, immediate vector-control measures such as insecticide have been recommended as an essential emergency response. Individuals are advised to don clothing with full sleeves.

ALSO READ WHO Issues Warning About Poisonous Indian Cough Syrup

Dengue virus, a mosquito-borne viral disease, has exhibited rapid global proliferation in recent years. The primary mode of transmission is through female mosquitoes, primarily of the Aedes aegypti species, and to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

Identifying the symptoms, the advisory highlighted that dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by two or more of the following symptoms during the febrile phase: severe headache, eye pain, muscle and joint aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rash.