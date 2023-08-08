Punjab Hospitals Face Severe Shortage of Vital Diagnostic Injections

Public Hospitals in Punjab, including Faisalabad, are currently grappling with a critical deficit of vital diagnostic injections necessary for identifying infectious diseases.

This scarcity has placed a multitude of patients in a vulnerable position, as the accurate diagnosis of diseases is a pivotal stride in their path towards recovery.

The injections in question constitute indispensable elements of diagnostic procedures like CT scans, CT angiography, and MRI tests.

These examinations play a pivotal role in recognizing and comprehending diverse health ailments, aiding healthcare experts in devising efficacious treatment regimens for patients. Nevertheless, the absence of these injections has precipitated a substantial setback within the healthcare framework.

As a consequence of this unsettling shortage, individuals who are in dire need of accurate diagnoses have been compelled to explore the clandestine market. Reports propose that a diagnostic injection, ordinarily valued around 2500 rupees, is presently being vended on the illicit market for an astonishing seven thousand rupees.

According to certain patients, these substitute injections are being procured from external sources at extravagant prices, with accounts suggesting expenses ranging between six to seven thousand rupees for each injection.

Dr. Zafar, the Chief Medical Administrator of a medical institution, has voiced concerns regarding the widespread deficiency of these alternative injections. He accentuated that this quandary surpasses the confines of a solitary hospital, adversely impacting numerous healthcare establishments throughout the vicinity.

In response, the Health Secretary has provided reassurances to citizens, affirming that concerted endeavors are being undertaken to centrally obtain these injections and distribute them across all hospitals in Punjab. This dedication is aimed at mitigating the distress of patients and reinstating confidence in the government’s capacity to deliver essential healthcare provisions.