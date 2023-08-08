WHO Issues Warning About Poisonous Indian Cough Syrup

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning about a poisonous cough syrup from India called “Cold Out.” The batch discovered in Iraq had levels of certain contaminants that exceeded safe limits.

The syrup, made by Fourrts (India) Laboratories for Dabilife Pharma, contained large amounts of diethylene and ethylene glycol.

The WHO stated that these ingredients should not exceed 0.10% in any medical product. However, the batch in question had 0.25% of diethylene glycol and 2.1% of ethylene glycol.

While WHO sought assurances from the maker and seller about the product’s safety, it has received no response.

It is not the first time such a warning has been issued. Recently, several contaminated cough syrups have made headlines globally, and five of them were made by Indian manufacturers.

Some of those syrups have also resulted in children’s deaths. Last year, 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan died due to poisonous syrups from India.

One case involved Riemann Labs’ syrup causing child deaths in Cameroon. In response, Indian officials revoked Marion Biotech’s license, the company that sent syrups to Uzbekistan, and arrested some staff members.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals, another company involved in Gambia, has refuted claims that their products caused the deaths, and Indian lab tests support their claim.