Pakistani Players Take Franchise T20 Leagues by Storm

Pakistani cricketers have taken the franchise T20 leagues around the world by storm after showcasing phenomenal performances for their respective teams. The likes of Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, and Shoaib Malik showed their T20 prowess as they were the star performers in LPL and The Hundred.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, who plays for Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), scored a sensational century to take his side to victory.

In the 10th game of the event, Babar Azam scored a match-winning knock of 104 runs off 59 balls against Galle Gladiators, leading his side to a seven-wicket win and claiming the player of the match award.

In the same match, all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, who plays for Colombo Strikers alongside Babar Azam, has also been in the headlines for his all-round performance.

The 29-year-old cricketer scored 14 runs in the crucial last over of the match, helping his side chase 189 runs at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Experienced pacer, Hasan Ali, who represents Dambulla Aura, showcased an exceptional bowling show, leading his side to a thrilling nine-run victory in the 11th game of LPL.

While defending the 134 runs against Jaffna Kings, the right-arm pacer took three wickets and conceded 20 runs in his four-over spell, and was awarded the Man of the Match.

Seasoned all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, also showcased a praiseworthy performance for Jaffna Kings but did not get enough support from his teammates to chase 134 runs.

The Sialkot-born cricketer took two wickets while conceding 13 runs in four overs and then scored 74 runs off 53 balls, including five boundaries and six maximums.

Moving on to the Hundred, Leg-spinner, Usama Mir, who plays for Manchester Originals was also unstoppable both with the bat and the ball.

The right-arm spinner was awarded the Man of the Match for his performance of scoring 32 runs off 14 balls and taking two crucial wickets against Birmingham Phoenix.