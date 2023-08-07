Babar Azam Smashes Quick-Fire Century in Lanka Premier League 2023

The all-format captain, Babar Azam, has been showcasing outstanding performances for Colombo Strikers in the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
The right-handed batter scored a match-winning century in the 10th game of the tournament against Galle Gladiators at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The Lahore-born cricketer scored a knock of 104 runs off only 59 balls, including eight boundaries and five maximums, helping Colombo Strikers chase down the target of 189 runs.
This marks his 10th century in T20 cricket, trailing only behind the former West Indian explosive opener, Chris Gayle.
|Battar
|Country
|Innings
|100s
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|455
|22
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|253
|10
|Michael Klinger
|Australia
|198
|8
|David Warner
|Australia
|355
|8
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|376
|8
It is worth noting that last week, the 28-year-old batter scored his first half-century in the Lanka Premier League against B-Love Kandy at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
After the game, Niroshan Dickwella advised the squad in the dressing room to learn from Babar Azam how to finish the game in their favor, even in tough conditions.
“Learn from the best. He did not give up. It was not easy to bat on that wicket, and he was there until the end. That inning gave us a good score,” Dickwella said.
Babar Azam is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 211 runs in four innings at an average of 52.75 and a strike rate of 147.55.
