Zaka Ashraf Reveals Future Plans to Launch Yet Another League in Pakistan

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaka Ashraf, has expressed his aspiration to introduce a T10 cricket league in Pakistan.

In a recent interview, PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf took a look at the past and also revealed his future plans. Reflecting on his contributions to the commencement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Zaka Ashraf emphasized that his focus was on serving his country rather than seeking personal credit.

During the interview, Zaka Ashraf drew a parallel between the T10 League in the UAE and the Indian Premier League (IPL), highlighting that those who had crafted the IPL’s framework were involved in shaping the T10 format. He expressed his desire to replicate the success of his earlier efforts with the PSL by laying the groundwork for the T10 League within Pakistan.

As the cricketing community awaits further developments, Zaka Ashraf’s forward-looking vision aims to add an innovative dimension to Pakistan’s cricketing landscape.