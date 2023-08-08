UK House Prices Are Continuously Falling

UK house prices saw a dip in July, marking the fourth straight month of decrease, according to Halifax. The decline was slight at 0.3% from June’s numbers. This trend may continue into 2024, but there is a positive side to it.

Over the year, prices dropped by 2.4%, which was a bit less than the previous month’s 2.6% dip. To put this in perspective, the decline is the most significant since June 2011.

The Bank of England has consistently increased the interest rates since December 2021, trying to manage high inflation. These rate hikes have naturally slowed down the housing market.

However, the current price drop seems minimal. During the COVID pandemic, house prices skyrocketed. Even with the recent decreases, the average home price still stands at £45,000 (or $57,250), which is 19% higher than pre-COVID era.

House prices have remained relatively stable over the past six months, and first-time buyers are still in the market. Many are preferring smaller homes in order to offset the rising cost of mortgages

On the flip side, rental property owners might be facing a pinch, hinting at more homes up for sale soon. This could relieve the property market’s tightness, potentially leading to further price reductions.

Kim Kinnaird, a top official at Halifax Mortgages, remarked that this trend might continue into the upcoming year. But she is optimistic, noting, “The decline will be slow and will not undo the impressive growth we’ve seen recently.”

Some experts, including a Reuters survey, expect house prices to fall 3% in 2023 and then stabilize in 2024. However, a few explain that the dip might be more profound due to recent mortgage rate hikes.

Imogen Pattison from Capital Economics commented, “The increasing mortgage rates might lead to a further drop in demand, and as supply becomes more available, we could see a more rapid decline in house prices in the coming months.”

Lastly, it’s worth noting that another lender, Nationwide, reported last week that their house price index experienced its biggest annual drop since 2009