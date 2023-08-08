Sindh Launches Ferry Service Between Sukkur and Rohri

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 8, 2023 | 4:25 pm

The district council of Sukkur has launched a ferry service on the Indus River between Sukkur and Rohri in order to improve local transport and boost tourism, 

Six boats have been acquired to ensure smooth operations of the service. It offers residents an alternative mode of transportation and also positions the Indus River as a tourism destination.

In a statement, the District Council Chairman spoke about the initiative’s potential, stressing its dual role in infrastructure development and promoting the area’s scenic attractions.

To further improve the experience, the district council has set up rest huts along the riverbanks, offering perfect spots to relax for those traveling along the river.

Sukkur residents have lauded the new service, seeing it as a useful addition to the area’s recreational opportunities. 

In separate news, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has launched a tertiary care center in Sukkur on today 8 August 2023.

The complex, which is located on 27 acres near the Sukkur bypass, was built at a cost of over Rs. 6 billion. It will address the growing medical needs of the province’s rural and remote areas.

Residents of Larkana, Nawabshah, and neighboring regions are already benefiting from this expansion plan.

