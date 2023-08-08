University of Balochistan Cancels Classes After Fight Between Student Groups

Tensions between two student organizations have led to the suspension of educational activities at the University of Balochistan. The university administration took this step on Monday, in response to the clash between the rival groups resulting in injuries to seven students who were transferred to the nearby Civil Hospital for treatment.

The clash forced the cancellation of classes until the situation is considered safe for learning. Notably, male students residing in university hostels have been directed to vacate the premises immediately.

The decision to suspend educational activities was driven by the administration’s concern for the well-being of the university community and to prevent another fight from happening.

As both student organizations engage in a tense standoff, the university seeks to restore a conducive learning environment while maintaining the safety of its students and staff.