Afghanistan Superstar Calls Babar Azam a Legend

Star Afghanistan opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has showered praise upon Babar Azam for his flawless batting technique and phenomenal performance across formats.

Speaking to the media in the Lanka Premier League, Gurbaz said that Pakistan’s all-format captain is his favorite cricketer and, for him, Babar Azam is a legend at the moment.

“Babar is the favorite player of most of the young fans, even for me. I like the way he bats, everyone likes his way of batting, and I can say he is a legend right now,” Gurbaz said.

The 21-year-old opener added that his younger brother, Masood Gurbaz, who is an emerging wicketkeeper, is also a big fan of Babar. He has even asked him to bring Babar’s shirt.

Gurbaz, talking about Babar, said Babar is a legend. 👑❤️

The Lahore-born cricketer is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing LPL, having scored 235 runs in five games at an average of 47.00 and a strike rate of 143.29.

Earlier this week, Babar Azam scored 104 runs off only 59 balls, including eight boundaries and five maximums, helping Colombo Strikers chase down the target of 189 runs.

Earlier, Niroshan Dickwella, the captain of Colombo Strikers, advised the squad in the dressing room to learn from Babar Azam how to finish games in their favor, even in tough conditions.

“Learn from the best. He did not give up. It was not easy to bat on that wicket, and he stayed there until the end. That inning gave us a competitive score,” Dickwella said after Babar’s fighting fifty against B-Love Kandy.