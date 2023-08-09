Fawad Alam Denies Reports of Retiring From Pakistan Cricket

Veteran Pakistani cricketer, Fawad Alam, has refuted retirement rumors, reaffirming his commitment to international cricket with the national team.

Speaking in an interview, the left-handed batter dismissed speculation about leaving the Pakistan national team for a move to the United States of America (USA).

Yesterday, reports surfaced in the media indicating that the 37-year-old cricketer had decided to shift to the United States and embark on a new cricketing journey there.

It was reported that the Karachi-born cricketer was preparing to join the Minor League Cricket (MLC) T20 as a key player for the Chicago Kingsmen team.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad Alam last represented the national team during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in 2022, which concluded in a draw.

Subsequently, the middle-order batter found himself sidelined during the three-match Test series against England and the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Providing insight into his exclusion from the side, Mohammad Wasim commented, “He could not perform well in the previous three series, which is why we selected Saud Shakeel.”

Fawad Alam represented the national team in 19 Tests, scoring 1,011 runs at an average of 38.88 and a strike rate of 46.58, including five centuries and two half-centuries.