Iraq Orders Media to Term “Homosexuality” as “Social Deviance”

Iraq’s main media authority has ordered all media companies, including social media platforms, to stop using the word “homosexuality.” It has instructed them to use “sexual deviance” instead.

The new decision was revealed by an Iraqi government spokesperson and an official document.

Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said that nobody can use the word “gender” either. Phone and internet companies are not allowed to use these terms in their apps.

However, the new rule has not been completely approved yet, according to another government source, reported CNN.

The statement from the CMC emphasized that media outlets should use “sexual deviance” rather than “homosexuality.”

While there is no exact penalty mentioned for not following this rule, there might be a fine in the future.

Recently, some big political groups in Iraq have criticized the LGBT movement. Globally, over 60 countries have criminalized homosexuality.