How to Access VIP Lounges at Dubai Airport

Within the vast hallways of Dubai International Airport (DXB) are hidden sanctuaries of luxury and peace, the VIP Lounges.

Known to many but accessed by a select few, these lounges redefine the airport experience for travelers.

ALSO READ PTA Takes Action Against Illegal Internet Service Provider in Lahore

Why Opt For a Lounge Experience

Before discussing the specifics of each lounge, one might wonder, why choose a lounge experience? The answer lies in the many advantages:

From the moment you enter, dedicated staff tend to your needs.

The lounges offer a variety of cuisines, tailored to cater to global tastes.

Many lounges offer shower and spa facilities for travelers to refresh.

Equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, meeting rooms, and dedicated workspaces, they’re perfect for business travelers.

Whether it’s catching up on global news or watching a movie, these lounges offer diverse entertainment options.

Dubai Airport VIP Lounges

Emirates First Class Lounge (Terminal 3)

Perhaps the epitome of luxury, this lounge spans the entire length of the terminal. It’s not just a lounge, but an experience.

First and Business Class travelers of Emirates enjoy complimentary access. Economy travelers can also get a taste of luxury by purchasing access.

On-demand dining from a gourmet menu, wine cellars with global selections, dedicated quiet areas, and even a cigar lounge.

Emirates Business Class Lounge (Terminal 3)

While a step down from the First Class counterpart, it doesn’t compromise on luxury.

Free for Emirates Business Class travelers. Economy Class travelers can purchase access.

Buffet-style global cuisine, health hub, Moët & Chandon champagne lounge, and relaxation zones.

Marhaba Lounge (Terminal 2)

Marhaba, meaning ‘welcome’, truly lives up to its name by welcoming passengers of all airlines.

Any airline passenger can enter by paying a fee. Discounts are available through various membership programs.

Buffet dining, showers, dedicated workspaces, and kids’ zones. Their service also extends to meet and greet, ensuring a smooth journey through the airport.

You can book Marhaba Lounge by visiting their website marhabaservices.com.

Jumeirah Airport Lounge (Terminal 3)

Managed by the famed Jumeirah Group, expect nothing less than luxury.

Open to all airline passengers for a fee.

Known for its serene ambiance, gourmet dining, luxurious seating, and panoramic views of the runways.

For more information and booking, visit its official website by clicking here.

Ahlan Business Class Lounge (Terminal 1)

If you’re seeking to elevate your experience, Ahlan Business Class Lounge is an excellent option, allowing you to enjoy the perks well before boarding your flight.

The lounge caters to travelers who value sophistication and luxury, offering all the amenities associated with Business Class travel.

Starting at a rate of AED 210 per person, the lounge is situated at Concourse D. It offers a range of advantages:

A children’s play area.

express spa treatments.

While the lounge does not offer sleeping facilities, guests are welcome to stay for up to 3 hours. You can find the lounge at Terminal 1, Concourse D.

For more information, you can visit their website at ahlan-dia.com or contact them at 04 505 2703.

ALSO READ Sindh Increases Fine Amount on Open Letter Vehicles by 10 Times

sleep ‘n fly (Terminal 1)

The sleep ‘n fly cabins might be compact, just three square meters in size, but they come with a single or double bed. This way, you can catch a quick nap before your flight.

You pay by the hour at sleep ‘n fly, which gives you the freedom to decide how long you want to rest before your journey.

Starting from AED 80 per hour. During off-peak times (8 AM -10 PM), it’s AED 30 per extra hour. During peak times (10 AM – 8 AM), it’s AED 40 per extra hour. Find it at Concourse D.

You’ll get a bed.

Shower facilities to freshen up.

USB ports to charge your devices.

For reservations, reach out to [email protected] or call 052 355 1477.

Al Majlis Lounge (Terminal 3)

If you’re someone who enjoys the luxury life and doesn’t mind spending a bit more for an amazing lounge experience, then the Al Majlis lounge is the place for you.

This lounge is all about making you feel like a superstar, with special VIP features. It costs AED 2500 for adults and AED 50 for children.

It is located near exit 4 on the Departure level. Its benefits include:

Your own Dubai Duty-Free store.

A separate and quick process for immigration, customs, and security checks.

A fancy BMW series 7 rides to your departure gate.

If you need more info or want to book, you can call 04 504 5196 or email [email protected].

Plaza Premium Lounge (Terminal 3)

No matter if you’re traveling for work, fun, or a family trip, Plaza Premium Lounge has everything you need.

This classy lounge offers a variety of delicious food that’s sure to please your taste buds. And if you want to take a nap after enjoying the lounge, you can get your own private room for an extra charge. You can also add access to showers. Located in Concourse A, it costs AED 260.

You’ll also get the following things:

A place for kids to play.

Access to printers and copiers.

Phones.

You can stay there for up to three hours. For more details, you can visit plazapremiumlounge.com or call 04 505 7940.

Accessing Lounges Via Priority Pass

These lounges cater to members of the Priority Pass program.

Exclusively for Priority Pass members.

Depending on the lounge, features might include buffet dining, showers, relaxation zones, business facilities, and more.

How to Get Priority Pass

Choose a Priority Pass membership level. There are three levels of Priority Pass membership, Standard, Standard Plus, and Prestige.

The Standard membership costs $99 per year and includes one free visit per year to any Priority Pass lounge. The Standard Plus membership costs $249 per year and includes 10 free visits per year to any Priority Pass lounge.

The Prestige membership costs $499 per year and includes unlimited visits per year to any Priority Pass lounge.

Sign up for Priority Pass online or by calling Priority Pass customer service.

You will need to provide your contact information, date of birth, and passport number.

You will also need to choose a membership level and pay the annual fee.

Receive your Priority Pass card in the mail. Your Priority Pass card will be mailed to you within 10 business days of your purchase.

Present your Priority Pass card and boarding pass at the lounge entrance. When you arrive at DXB, simply present your Priority Pass card and boarding pass to the lounge attendant at the entrance of any Priority Pass-eligible lounge.

The lounge attendant will check your eligibility and issue you a lounge pass.

Enjoy the amenities of the lounge. Once you have been granted access to the lounge, you can enjoy the amenities that are offered, such as food and drinks, Wi-Fi, showers, and business facilities.

ALSO READ Karachi University to Establish Medical College

You can also get Priority Pass through a credit card that offers complimentary or discounted lounge access.

If you are a frequent flyer with an airline that has a partnership with Priority Pass, you may be eligible for a free or discounted Priority Pass membership.

Check with your airline to see if they offer this benefit. Priority Pass memberships are valid for one year. You can renew your membership online or by calling Priority Pass customer service

Final Word

Traveling, especially long-haul, can be exhausting. However, with access to these elite lounges at Dubai International Airport, journeys can transform from mere travel to exquisite experiences. From gourmet meals and rejuvenating showers to plush seating and unmatched services, every moment becomes memorable.