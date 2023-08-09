Tech Companies Use Privacy Laws to Sell More Ads

Tech companies make a lot of money from security ads and their recent popularity has a lot to do with privacy laws

On a daily basis, corporations promote their most recent privacy and security advancements, whether it be through billboards, online advertisements, or commercials during TV shows.

The resurgence of advertisements centered around privacy owes much to the prevalence of data regulations. Privacy laws are not exactly new as they go back decades, but the introduction of regulations has transformed compliance into a marketable feature.

The General Data Protection Regulation, the California Consumer Privacy Act, and a host of other local laws have compelled companies to prioritize data privacy, aligning with consumers’ increasing focus on the same matter.

According to Whitney Parker Mitchell, CEO and founder of Beacon Digital Marketing, when regulations are implemented, a surge in compliance-oriented personnel occurs behind the scenes. This influx leads to a heightened focus on privacy and security. Subsequently, companies deliberate on whether to incorporate privacy and security compliance into their advertising strategy, a decision heavily influenced by their target audience.

Mitchell says:

Where you emphasize that and how much information you put forward within your marketing materials really depends on how important that is to that primary buyer.

In tandem with these advertising campaigns, there has been an upswing in privacy awareness initiatives that cater to consumers. Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, Managing Director of the International Association of Privacy Professionals in DC, highlights that companies are realizing the inadequacy of privacy policies alone in aiding consumers’ comprehension of data practices.

Initiatives like privacy check-ups, which prompt users to update their settings through login pop-ups, exemplify these efforts.

Ultimately, this shift has notably benefited privacy and security concerns. Increased regulation and improved consumer education have acted as catalysts for these advertising campaigns.

However, it’s essential to exercise caution before fully embracing their claims. Although not every advertisement can delve into the subject extensively, statements that rely on subjective claims such as “We’re the most secure” warrant a healthy dose of skepticism.

Source: Engadget