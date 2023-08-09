Karachi University to Establish Medical College

Karachi University (KU) has taken a significant step by forming a committee to establish a medical college within the university. This committee holds the responsibility of ensuring all legal requirements and essential formalities are met for the establishment of the KU Medical College. These necessary components will then be submitted to the Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi.

Professor Iraqi emphasized that Karachi University has been actively engaging with philanthropic individuals and organizations to facilitate the establishment of its hospital. The goal is to expedite and successfully conclude this initiative.

An important development has emerged in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KU and the National Institute of Kidney and Urological Diseases Hospital. Led by the Kidney Foundation, this project aims to provide medical services such as emergency, cardiac, diagnostic, outpatient department, and radiological services to KU faculty, employees, their families, and staff. The MoU was officially signed at the VC Secretariat.

The VC also shared that upcoming academic years will see the announcement of admissions to the faculty of medicine. It’s noteworthy that medical classes will take place on campus, and collaborations with various hospitals will be established to fulfill additional requirements for the medical degree’s completion until KU’s hospital becomes operational.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Dr Nadira Panjwani, a renowned social worker and philanthropist, has generously pledged her support to the University’s administration for constructing a hospital on the campus. This gesture reinforces the commitment to enhancing medical facilities at KU.