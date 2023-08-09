Sindh Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Children’s Hospital

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, recently inaugurated a 200-bed children’s hospital as part of the Sindh Institute of Child Health. He expressed that these new hospitals in Sindh will significantly benefit the public. The plan is to establish health facilities in every district of the province, ensuring advanced medical care is accessible to all at no cost.

Highlighting the collaborative effort, the minister mentioned that the children’s hospital was a joint project with South Korea’s assistance. The provincial government is actively engaged in initiatives aimed at reducing child mortality rates.

The inauguration event saw the presence of notable figures including Syed Feroz Shah, Advisor to the Prime Minister (PM) on Foreign Investment, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Federal Minister for Water Resources, as well as Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Shah and Azra Peechuho.

During the visit, Minister Bhutto-Zardari toured the OLD Block, Emergency Department, and Diagnostic Lab of the Children’s Hospital, all of which were made possible through collaboration with South Korea. He also handed over two ambulances dedicated to children’s care to the hospital administration.