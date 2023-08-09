Pakistan Will Opt to Play FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Foreign Country if it Fails to Secure Home Stadium

PFF Normalization Committee Chairman, Haroon Malik, has shared insights on the venue selection saga for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia in October.

Speaking to the media, Haroon said that the first priority for the federation is to host the match in Pakistan if the venue meets FIFA and Asian Football Confederation’s demanding criteria.

Haroon further added that the federation will approach the government to provide the venue, and if it is not possible, then they will have to explore other options.

The PFF Normalization Committee finds itself on the edge as FIFA has demanded the finalization of the venue for their World Cup Qualifier within the next few days.

According to media reports, the PFF NC has shortlisted Punjab Stadium in Lahore and Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad as the two possible venues for the all-important clash.

People Sports Complex and KPT Stadium in Karachi are also being looked at as alternative venues for the blockbuster encounter, which is set to take place on 17 October.

Last week it was reported that the federation approached the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to host the Qualifiers’ encounter following the demand from FIFA.

It is worth noting that while the first leg is set to kick off in Cambodia on 12 October, the return leg, which will be played in Pakistan, is scheduled for 17 October.