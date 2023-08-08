Pakistan Looks to Host FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia

The Pakistan Football Federation has contacted Saudi Arabian Football Federation to host the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia.

In a decisive turn of events, the uncertainty shrouding the hosting of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan has finally started to settle. The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has been in talks with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, in an attempt of securing the agreement to hold the crucial home leg against Cambodia in Saudi Arabia.

As part of a new approach, the PFF is also contemplating the possibility of refining the Pakistan football team’s skills by arranging matches against local Saudi clubs. This strategic move aims to provide valuable exposure and experience to the team while enhancing their performance on the field.

If Saudi Arabia decides to step in as hosts for the qualifiers, it will be a significant stride for Pakistan, enabling them to face Cambodia in the pursuit of advancing to the next round. The lack of international-standard football arenas in Pakistan had previously hampered their hosting rights, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.

With this new development, Pakistan’s football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the settlement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to successfully host the crucial qualifying round.