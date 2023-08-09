Rawalpindi Undergoes Massive Screening for Hepatitis Cases

A recent blood screening drive in Rawalpindi district has highlighted that a minimum of 20 people tested positive for hepatitis C, and 5 individuals were found positive for hepatitis B.

Launched at the start of this month, the campaign’s goal is to identify and tackle hepatitis cases, extending its reach to cover 100,000 residents.

The Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination and the Task Force for Global Health are at the helm of this effort, actively conducting blood screenings across four union councils. The primary aim of the initiative is to detect cases of both hepatitis B and C, which are widespread ailments in Pakistan.

Dr. Ansar Ishaq, CEO of the District Health Authority, stressed the importance of this endeavor, given the rising incidence of hepatitis cases. The blood screening drive engaged a total of 1,254 participants.