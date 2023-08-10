Mumtaz City Islamabad: A Promising Housing Society in Islamabad

Are you in search of an exceptional housing society in Islamabad? Look no further than Mumtaz City Islamabad. Strategically located next to the Islamabad-Rawalpindi Motorway exchange and Pind Nasrala, Mumtaz City Islamabad offers a diverse range of residential plots and modern amenities, making it an ideal place to call home.

Mumtaz City Islamabad Owners & Developers

Mumtaz City Islamabad is a prestigious project developed by Mumtaz Construction Company (MCC) and Chenab Builders. With over 40 years of experience, MCC is a renowned civil engineering company headquartered in sector I-10, Islamabad. The developers have a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects with utmost customer satisfaction.

Mumtaz City Islamabad NOC

Mumtaz City Islamabad has obtained the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). This certification ensures that all construction activities within the housing society comply with the necessary regulations and standards set by the development authorities.

Prime Location and Accessibility

One of the key advantages of Mumtaz City Islamabad is its prime location next to the Islamabad-Rawalpindi Motorway exchange and Pind Nasrala. This strategic positioning provides excellent connectivity to major areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The society is easily accessible through the M-1 Motorway, M-2 Motorway, and N-80. Hence, a lot of people are now looking for plot for sale in Mumtaz City Islamabad.

Nearby Landmarks & Places

Mumtaz City Islamabad enjoys proximity to prominent landmarks and places that offer convenience and accessibility to its residents. Some notable nearby locations include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pind Nasrala, Dhok Waracha, Dhok Dhumman, Dhok Hameeda, Top City-1 Islamabad, University Town Islamabad, and the Islamabad International Airport.

Master Plan and Residential Blocks

The master plan of Mumtaz City Islamabad has been thoughtfully designed by a team of highly qualified architects. The society offers various residential blocks, each with its distinct features and charm. The residential blocks include:

Block Indus

Block Executive

Block Chenab

Block Ravi

Executive Block

Diverse Range of Residential Plots

Mumtaz City Islamabad caters to different preferences and needs with its wide range of residential plots. Whether you’re looking for a compact 5 Marla plot or a spacious 1 Kanal plot, Mumtaz City has got you covered. Here’s a table showcasing some of the available plot sizes in Mumtaz City Islamabad:

Plot Size Dimensions 5 Marla 20 X 40 6 Marla 25 X 45 7 Marla 30 X 50 10 Marla 35 X 80 1 Kanal 50 X 90

Exciting Addition: Mumtaz City Islamabad 5 Marla Plots

Mumtaz City Islamabad has introduced a new block called Jehlum Block, offering 5 Marla plots. These plots present lucrative investment opportunities for those looking to invest. The 5 Marla plots are ready for possession and attractively priced at PKR 6,000,000. By making a down payment of PKR 3,000,000, you can secure your plot, with the remaining amount payable in six installments of PKR 500,000 each.

One of the key benefits of this limited-time offer is that you receive the possession letter immediately after paying the down payment. This means you can start constructing your dream home right away. Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to invest in Mumtaz City’s 5 Marla plots.

Price Trends of Residential Plots for Sale in Mumtaz City Islamabad

Here is a table of the price trends of different size residential plots for sale in Mumtaz City Islamabad:

Size Average Price (PKR) Lowest Price (PKR) Highest Price (PKR) 5 Marla 31 lakh 25 lakh 37 lakh 10 Marla 62 lakh 55 lakh 70 lakh 1 Kanal 91 lakh 80 lakh 100 lakh

Modern Facilities and Amenities

Mumtaz City Islamabad is committed to providing a comfortable and contemporary lifestyle to its residents. The society offers a wide range of modern facilities and amenities, ensuring a high standard of living. Here are some of the notable features:

Eco-Friendly Environment

Mumtaz City Islamabad aims to create an eco-friendly environment that fosters a close connection with nature. The society is designed to offer a unique living experience not commonly found in other housing societies.

Grand Mosque

A beautiful grand Jamia mosque is being constructed within Mumtaz City Islamabad. This mosque will cater to the religious needs of the residents, blending modern technology with architectural excellence.

Water Resources

Mumtaz City Islamabad understands the importance of water supply. The society has developed water reservoirs to store an ample amount of water, ensuring uninterrupted water supply for daily needs. Additionally, filter plants will be installed to provide clean drinking water to the residents.

Graveyard

Mumtaz City Islamabad has a dedicated graveyard within the society premises. This ensures convenience for residents, allowing them to bury their deceased loved ones within the society and visit their graves with ease.

Community Center

To encourage social interaction and community engagement, Mumtaz City Islamabad features well-designed community centers. These centers serve as hubs for social activities and gatherings, fostering a strong sense of belonging and connection.

Health Facilities

The society prioritizes the well-being of its residents by providing top-notch healthcare facilities. State-of-the-art international hospitals and clinics will be developed, offering round-the-clock emergency services and access to highly skilled medical professionals.

Education Complex

Mumtaz City Islamabad has dedicated a significant land area for an education complex, ensuring access to world-class educational facilities for the residents. The complex will feature qualified and experienced teaching staff, providing the best educational opportunities for children.

Business & Commercial Hub

The society understands the importance of economic and commercial activities. Therefore, Mumtaz City Islamabad will have a well-planned commercial area to cater to the commercial needs of the community, providing a range of services and amenities.

Secure Community

Mumtaz City Islamabad is a gated community with a comprehensive security system in place. The society is surrounded by a boundary wall and equipped with 24/7 CCTV surveillance, ensuring a safe and secure living environment for residents.

High-quality Road Infrastructure

The roads and infrastructure within Mumtaz City Islamabad are developed to the highest standards. Wide boulevards and well-designed streets enhance the beauty of the society, providing residents with a pleasant and comfortable living experience.

To ensure a smooth and secure transaction when purchasing or selling a plot in Mumtaz City Islamabad, consider the following guidelines:

Document Verification

Always verify all documentation to avoid any miscommunication or misunderstandings. Ensure that the NOC and approval documents issued by the developers are valid and approved by the authorities.

Financial Security

Before concluding any sale or purchase, ensure that your funds align with your purchase plan, providing financial security throughout the transaction.

Property Visits

Visit the site and inspect the property to ensure it meets your specifications and expectations.

Documentation Requirements for Booking

To complete the booking process, Mumtaz City Islamabad requires the following documents:

Two passport-size photographs

Two copies of your National Identity Card

Two copies of the ID card of your next of kin

NICOP for overseas clients

Benefits of Real Estate Investment

Investing in real estate, particularly in a housing society like Mumtaz City Islamabad, offers numerous benefits:

Financial Security: Real estate investments help preserve the value of assets and provide financial stability for the future.

Stable Income: Rental properties within the society can generate a stable income stream, with rental rates often increasing over time.

Manageability: Real estate investments require minimal day-to-day management, offering a relatively hassle-free investment option.

Passive Income: Rental properties provide passive income, allowing investors to enjoy a steady cash flow without active participation.

Non-depreciable Asset: Real estate assets tend to appreciate over time, providing a valuable and appreciating investment.

Booking Procedure for Mumtaz City Islamabad

Booking a plot in Mumtaz City Islamabad is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps:

Fill out the booking application form with accurate information.

Attach the required documents, including copies of your CNIC and next of kin’s ID card.

Cash payments may be accepted with prior confirmation from the management.

Submit all the necessary documents and payments to complete the booking process.

Invest in Mumtaz City Islamabad for a Bright Future

If you’re looking for a promising housing society in Islamabad, consider investing in Mumtaz City Islamabad. With its prime location, diverse range of residential options, and modern amenities, Mumtaz City Islamabad provides a comfortable and secure environment for its residents. Don’t miss out on this chance to secure your future in one of Islamabad’s most promising housing societies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Mumtaz City Islamabad a legally approved housing society?

Yes, Mumtaz City Islamabad has obtained the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), ensuring its legal status and compliance with development regulations.

What plot sizes are available in Mumtaz City Islamabad?

Mumtaz City Islamabad offers a diverse range of plot sizes, including 5 Marla, 10 Marla, 1 Kanal, and larger options. This variety caters to different preferences and budgets.

Are there educational facilities within Mumtaz City Islamabad?

Yes, Mumtaz City Islamabad has allocated a significant land area for an education complex, ensuring access to high-quality education within the society.

What amenities are available in Mumtaz City Islamabad?

Mumtaz City Islamabad offers a wide range of amenities, including a grand mosque, water resources, community centers, healthcare facilities, commercial areas, and 24/7 security, among others.

How can I book a plot in Mumtaz City Islamabad?

To book a plot in Mumtaz City Islamabad, you need to fill out the booking application form, provide the required documents, and make the necessary payments as per the booking procedure specified by the management.