Railway Police Retrieves Lost Gold Worth Rs. 5 Lakh

In a heartwarming display of honesty, the Railway Police Help Desk Station at Lahore Railway Station has set a shining example by ensuring the safe return of a passenger’s bag containing gold worth five lakh rupees.

The incident unfolded when Omar Maskin, a passenger with his family was aboard the Tezgam Express, going from Karachi to Lahore, and accidentally left his bag on the train while changing at Lahore Railway Station. Upon realizing the mistake, Maskin promptly reported the missing bag to the Railway Police Help Desk Station.

Recognizing the significance of the situation, the Railway Police took the bag into protective custody and conducted a thorough inspection to determine its contents. The bag was found to contain gold worth a substantial sum of Rs. 500,000.

Without hesitation, the Railway Police initiated efforts to locate the rightful owner of the bag. Their dedication paid off as they traced the owner through the school books found within the bag.