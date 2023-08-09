Punjab Approves New Simpler Process and Huge Penalties on Car Ownership Transfer

The Punjab Cabinet has approved measures to simplify car ownership transfers to facilitate the people.

After consulting with the Motor Dealers Association, the revisions aim to streamline the car transfer process. The Excise Department spokeswoman stated that this change will speed up the vehicle transfer process and reduce the administrative burden.

The representative explained that after the transaction, only the seller will apply for a biometric transfer. After paying the amount, the buyer must undertake biometric verification within 30 days. Non-compliance within the term will result in a Rs. 10,000 monthly penalty.

The modifications also enable transfer documentation flexibility. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) family certificate, along with the inheritance certificate, can be used to transfer ownership. The Excise Department has set penalties to enforce the new laws.

If biometric verification is not completed within 120 days, a fresh verification and full penalty will be required. The spokeswoman stated that this step will also help in ensuring operational efficiency.