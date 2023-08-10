Tickets for Pakistan vs. India World Cup Match to Go Online on 3 September

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has disclosed details regarding ticket sales for the eagerly awaited ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India.

Chris Tetley, the ICC Head of Events, has stated that tickets for the marquee event will be accessible online starting from August 25, catering to cricket fans worldwide.

“We urge all fans to register their interest from next week to ensure that you are among the first to receive ticket updates and to be a part of the World Cup,” Tetley said.

As per the details, the ICC will initiate ticket sales on August 25 for the non-India warm-up and the main tournament games that do not feature India.

It is worth noting that tickets for the two semi-finals and the final encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will go on sale on September 15.

Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan can secure their tickets for the marquee event here, while tickets for the clash between Pakistan and India will be available from September 3.

The mega event will commence on October 5 with an intense clash between England and New Zealand, while Pakistan will begin its campaign on October 6.