15 New Initiatives Announced for Overseas Pakistanis

On his last day as Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif announced an incentive package for overseas Pakistanis to provide them with improved services and support.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz penned that this package aims at enhancing their engagement with Pakistan and to ease their interactions with various institutions.

Here are all the initiatives for overseas Pakistanis.