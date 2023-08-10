15 New Initiatives Announced for Overseas Pakistanis

On his last day as Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif announced an incentive package for overseas Pakistanis to provide them with improved services and support.
Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz penned that this package aims at enhancing their engagement with Pakistan and to ease their interactions with various institutions.
Here are all the initiatives for overseas Pakistanis.
- To address property issues of Overseas Pakistanis, hotlines will be established under the Chief Secretaries in all provinces and the Chief Commissioner in Islamabad.
- Dedicated courts will be set up in ICT and all provinces of Pakistan to expedite the resolution of property matters for Overseas Pakistanis.
- A 10% quota will be allocated for Overseas Pakistanis in all public sector housing schemes, with an additional 5% discount for payments made through foreign currency and the banking channel.
- The successful Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (POPC) model will be replicated in all other provinces.
- Special immigration counters will be established at all international airports across the country to facilitate and acknowledge Overseas Pakistanis.
- Awards will be conferred upon the Top Ten remitters among Overseas Pakistanis based on data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan.
- A Hall of Fame will be instituted in Pakistan Missions abroad to honor and commend notable overseas Pakistanis for their contributions and accomplishments.
- The Central Directorate of National Savings will introduce dedicated National Saving Schemes for Overseas Pakistanis, featuring attractive interest rates.
- The number of NADRA and passport facilitation counters in Embassies/Pakistan Missions abroad will be increased.
- Passports that have been blacklisted will automatically be removed from the blacklist after a designated timeframe.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will enhance and optimize the online attestation process for documents.
- MOFA will establish camp offices in areas of Pakistan with a significant concentration of overseas Pakistanis to facilitate document attestation and related services.
- Online biometric verification for Overseas Pakistanis will be introduced for purposes such as pension, bank accounts, and property transactions.
- NADRA’s system will be interconnected with Union Councils to facilitate the issuance of marriage, divorce, birth, and death certificates to Overseas Pakistanis.
- A 5% quota for the children of overseas Pakistanis will be reserved in public sector higher education institutions, supplemented by need-based and merit scholarships for expatriate Pakistani children.