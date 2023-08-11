After Sugar, Price of Ghee at Utility Stores Increased

There seems to be no respite for the inflation-hit masses, as the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced an increase in the price of ghee just days after increasing the prices of sugar.

According to details, the per kilogram price of ghee has been jacked up by Rs. 25. Previously for regular customers ghee was available for Rs. 398 per kg which would now be sold for Rs. 423 per kg. According to the notification issued by USC, the new price would be effective from today.

ALSO READ Utility Stores Corporation Increases Sugar Prices by Rs. 30 Per KG

It is pertinent to mention here that the USC had recently increased the price of ghee for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries. The price of ghee for BISP beneficiaries was increased by Rs. 53 per kg from Rs. 300 to Rs. 353.