Utility Stores Corporation Increases Sugar Prices by Rs. 30 Per KG

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has raised the price of sugar by a significant Rs. 30 per kilogram.

Sources told ProPakistani that USC is struggling to keep sugar in stock. This scarcity has led to a sharp price hike, with sugar now costing Rs. 100 per kilogram, up from Rs. 70.

The price increase has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the Prime Minister’s Azadi Package, which promised beneficiaries access to subsidized sugar at Rs. 70 per kilogram.

Part of the Azadi Package included a 10-kilogram bag of flour at a reduced price of Rs. 648.

On the other hand, the price of banaspati ghee has risen to Rs. 353 per kilogram. Additionally, rice and lentils have been reduced in price by Rs. 25 per kilogram.

The USC is actively working to find a solution. They recently revealed their intention to seek approval from the federal government for importing sugar to stabilize supply and address price fluctuations.

However, uncertainties remain, as no definitive decisions have been made regarding sugar availability through the USC.

To tackle the ongoing sugar supply and pricing challenges, USC has formally requested permission from the federal government to import sugar. USC authorities believe that this step could lead to more affordable sugar prices in USC stores nationwide.

However, the federal government’s attempts to regulate sugar prices have faced difficulties, causing a standstill. Despite their efforts, authorities have not achieved the desired control over sugar prices.

As a response, local legal actions aimed at controlling sugar prices have been under review by the courts. This legal intervention adds complexity to an already intricate issue.

For the past three months, USC has been grappling with a significant sugar shortage. This scarcity has meant that consumers have been unable to find sugar at Utility Stores during this time.

USC authorities are unable to provide a clear timeline for when sugar supplies might return to normal. The uncertainty surrounding the situation has left consumers anxiously waiting for relief from the ongoing shortage.