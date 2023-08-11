Doctors Perform Surgeries Using Torchlight at Lahore’s Ganga Ram Hospital

The electricity supply at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was suspended for an entire day, leading to inconveniences in the operating theatres. Both doctors and patients were understandably frustrated, attributing the issues to alleged mismanagement.

During ongoing surgeries, medical professionals found themselves depending on flashlights and making impromptu arrangements. A video depicting surgeons operating under such dim lighting conditions gained significant traction on social media, capturing the attention of higher health authorities.

ALSO READ Never-Seen-Before Crowd at Passport Offices as Record Pakistanis Want to Leave Country

In response, the vice-chancellor (VC) of Fatima Jinnah Medical University was called upon to submit a comprehensive report, prompting the dispatch of a team of experienced officials to the hospital for a thorough investigation.

Regrettably, similar incidents persisted across Lahore, with one occurring at Services Hospital in the final week of July. This prompted Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Naqvi to take action by suspending the principal and medical superintendent involved.

ALSO READ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Organize Jeep Rally on Independence Day

Curiously, the Medical Superintendent (MS) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital managed to evade suspension, raising concerns within the medical community about the seemingly selective approach to disciplinary measures.

An official disclosed that CM Naqvi’s unanticipated visit to Jinnah Hospital resulted in the removal of the MS due to minor cleanliness complaints. Dr. Yahya Sultan was subsequently appointed as the Acting MS. Subsequently, on Thursday, the CM also ousted the MS of Lahore General Hospital due to perceived subpar performance.