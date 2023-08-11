Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Organize Jeep Rally on Independence Day

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the Frontier 4×4 Club, and the district administration of South Waziristan have decided to organize a ‘Jeep Rally’ from Peshawar to Waziristan to commemorate the 76th Independence Day.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the rally will begin at the Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar and proceed through Razmak on its way to Gomal Zam. Thereafter, fifty jeeps will compete in the rally over a 7-kilometer course.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First EV Maker to Launch a Small Electric SUV in 2025

The organizers stated that the purpose of the rally was to promote the positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly of the merged districts, to entice tourists to visit the verdant green valleys and plains and to allow locals to participate in Independence Day celebrations.

The ‘Jeep Rally’ will feature various classic and modern off-road SUVs and trucks. The event will highlight the tourism and car culture of Pakistan and will appeal to travel and auto enthusiasts, both within and outside the country.