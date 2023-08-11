Never-Seen-Before Crowd at Passport Offices as Record Pakistanis Want to Leave Country

Passport issuance for individuals traveling abroad remains stable, with a daily influx of 40,000 people visiting passport offices.

According to authorities, there has been a significant increase in the number of citizens applying for passports in the past few months.

To facilitate international travel, approximately 40,000 individuals are visiting passport offices daily, signaling a heightened demand for this essential travel document.

Officials further elaborate that due to the substantial surge in application data, the passport processing staff is facing certain challenges.

In order to ensure timely delivery of passports to citizens, printing and processing activities are now being conducted on weekends, both Saturdays and Sundays.

This initiative aims to streamline the passport issuance process and cater to the growing needs of individuals seeking to travel abroad. As the volume of passport applications continues to rise, authorities are taking proactive measures to meet the demands of citizens while upholding the efficiency and integrity of the passport issuance system.