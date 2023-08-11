MSCI Adds 56 PSX Companies to Its Indices

Investment research firm and stock markets index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has added 56 Pakistani-listed companies to its indices.

The reported change will be commissioned with immediate effect from 1 September onwards, according to research published by Topline Securities.

ALSO READ PSX Jumps In First Hour of Trade After MSCI Adds 15 Pakistani Stocks to Its Indices

In a surprise move, MSCI in its Quarterly Index review announcement on August 10, 2023, added 15 Pakistan stocks to the MSCI Frontier Market Index and 41 stocks to the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index.

With the addition of 15 stocks to the MSCI FM index, the index has now a total of 17 constituents which includes OGDC, MARI, PPL, LUCK, MCB, UBL, ENGRO, HBL, POL, SYS, FFC, HUBC, EFERT, MTL, BAFL, PSO, and TRG. Earlier there were only two stocks namely OGDC and ENGRO.

Similarly, the MSCI FM Small Cap index has now a total of 41 constituents as shown in the table. Earlier there were 14 stocks in Frontier Small Cap Index.

Resultantly, Pakistan now has 58 stocks in the MSCI FM index, out of which 17 stocks are in the MSCI FM Index and 42 stocks are in MSCI FM Small Cap Index.

The following two tables give the full breakdown of PSX stocks on MSCI indices:

MSCI Frontier Market Index SR No Company Name Symbol Sector Action 6M ADTO M.Cap Performance (USD Million) YTD FY24 YTD CY23 1 Oil & Gas Development Co Ltd. OGDC Oil & Gas Exp No change 2.2 1,462 29% 32% 2 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd. MARI Oil & Gas Exp Added 0.3 780 6% 10% 3 Pakistan Petroleum Limited. PPL Oil & Gas Exp Added 1.4 659 19% 5% 4 Lucky Cement Limited. LUCK Cement Added 0.8 656 17% 37% 5 MCB Bank Limited. MCB Banks Added 0.3 602 22% 33% 6 United Bank Ltd. UBL Banks Added 0.6 602 36% 88% 7 Engro Corporation Limited ENGRO Fertilizer No change 1.0 527 2% 17% 8 Habib Bank Limited. HBL Banks Added 0.9 514 39% 66% 9 Pakistan Oilfields Limited. POL Oil & Gas Exp Added 0.4 436 11% 19% 10 Systems Limited. SYS Technology Added 0.7 435 5% -11% 11 Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd. FFC Fertilizer Added 0.2 426 -3% 4% 12 Hub Power Company Limited. HUBC Power Added 0.8 374 23% 52% 13 Engro Fertilizers Limited. EFERT Fertilizer Added 0.3 363 -6% 12% 14 Millat Tractors Limited. MTL Autos Added 0.2 279 9% 47% 15 Bank Al Falah BAFL Banks Added 0.2 222 33% 45% 16 Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd. PSO Oil & Gas Mark. Added 0.7 197 11% -15% 17 TRG Pakistan Ltd. TRG Technology Added 1.3 192 8% -9%

MSCI Frontier Market Small Cap Index SR No Company Name Symbol Sector Action 6M ADTO M.Cap Performance (USD Million) YTD FY24 YTD CY23 1 Faysal Bank FABL Banks Added 0.14 134 26% 3% 2 Maple Leaf Cement MLCP Cement Added 0.63 120 13% 42% 3 Kohat Cement KOHC Cement Added 0.09 117 -4% 13% 4 Unity Foods UNITY Foods Added 0.42 112 72% 90% 5 Fauji Cement Co FCCL Cement Added 0.16 104 4% 2% 6 Shell Pakistan SHEL Oil & Gas Mark. Added 0.41 100 16% 25% 7 Sui North Gas Pipelines SNGP Oil & Gas Mark. Added 0.60 99 18% 24% 8 National Foods NATF Foods Added 0.16 92 15% 14% 9 Attock Refinery ATRL Refinery Added 0.85 90 42% 70% 10 Cherat Cement CHCC Cement Added 0.25 89 10% 31% 11 DG Khan Cement DGKC Cement Added 0.52 81 4% 3% 12 Nishat Mills NML Textiles Added 0.22 81 16% 20% 13 Kot Addu Power Company KAPCO Power Added 0.13 77 22% 8% 14 Pioneer Cement PIOC Cement Added 0.47 74 8% 81% 15 Avanceon AVN Technology Added 0.37 70 22% -7% 16 international steels ISL Engineering Added 0.13 70 14% 9% 17 Cnergyico Pk CNERGY Refinery Added 0.13 66 23% -6% 18 Bankislami Pak BIPL Banks Added 0.19 66 -3% 41% 19 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim FFBL Fertilizer Added 0.06 65 22% -6% 20 Pak Aluminium Bev Cans PABC Misc. Added 0.09 62 10% 28% 21 Mughal Iron & Steel MUGHAL Engineering Added 0.15 62 62% 10% 22 Honda Atlas HCAR Autos Added 0.10 61 33% -26% 23 Searle Pakistan SEARL Pharma Added 0.32 60 10% -29% 24 National Refinery NRL Refinery Added 0.41 55 32% 12% 25 Tariq Glass Industries TGL Glass Added 0.14 53 30% 36% 26 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills GATM Textiles Added 0.08 47 2% -12% 27 Bank Of Punjab BOP Banks Added 0.08 46 18% -2% 28 Attock Cement Pakistan ACPL Cement Added 0.03 43 9% 59% 29 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co JSCL Investment Co. Added 0.02 42 40% 38% 30 International Ind INIL Engineering Added 0.08 42 25% 30% 31 Lalpir Power LPL Power Added 0.08 40 100% 126% 32 Pakistan Refinery PRL Refinery Added 0.40 36 23% 28% 33 Pak Elektron PAEL Cable Added 0.12 33 21% -16% 34 Air Link Communication AIRLINK Technology Added 0.18 32 17% -22% 35 Nishat Power NPL Power Added 0.07 31 48% 54% 36 Nishat Chunian Power NCPL Power Added 0.08 28 33% 56% 37 Engro Powergen Qadirpur EPQL Power Added 0.03 27 7% -2% 38 TPL Properties TPLP Property Added 0.41 27 10% -5% 39 Netsol Technologies NETSOL Technology Added 0.24 27 15% 0% 40 Pakistan Intl Bulk PIBTL Transport Added 0.06 25 -1% -14% 41 Hum Network HUMNL Technology Added 0.04 23 -1% -1%

After rebalancing, the Topline report estimates Pakistan’s weight to likely increase from 0.6 percent to around 2-3 percent. The changes to the MSCI Frontier Market index will be effective from August 31, 2023.

ALSO READ 6 Listed Companies Asked for Reasons Behind ‘Substantial’ Price Increase in July

To recall, Pakistan was reclassified into MSCI Frontier Market from Emerging Market in Nov 2021.

Now, foreign participants’ interests are back in Pakistan. In the last 6 weeks, foreign corporates have done net buying of US$ 27 million. Pertinently, the Pakistan Central Bank has been smooth in remitting foreign portfolio investment funds.