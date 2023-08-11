Pakistan Can Now Import Medicines Directly From India

Pakistani citizens and hospitals can import essential medications, including anti-cancer drugs and vaccines, from India for personal use with a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Officials have clarified that the Import Policy Order 2022 does not restrict drug imports from India.

To address medicine shortages, DRAP informed the Senate Committee that individuals and medical facilities facing shortages can obtain a NOC to directly import medicines from India as per the 2022 policy. DRAP launched a nationwide survey to identify inaccessible medicines, planning to publish a list on its website.

A committee monitors drug availability, and an online process enables NOC acquisition for imports. DRAP established a complaint cell for shortages and encouraged local production of previously unregistered or expensive medicines.

Furthermore, DRAP has established a complaint management cell to handle reports of drug shortages. Individuals encountering such problems can reach out to DRAP’s helpline at 0800-03727 or email them at [email protected].

DRAP has also encouraged local manufacturers to produce eight medicines that were either previously unregistered in Pakistan or unavailable due to price escalation. These registration applications have been expedited, and essential medicines like Heparin, Isoflurane, and Sevoflurane have recently been registered on a priority basis.

Chairman Senator Humayun Mohmand praised DRAP’s role during the pandemic. Discussions included advice to amend existing laws rather than introducing new ones, such as the opposed ‘Pakistan Opportunistic Screening and Treatment of Hypertension Bill 2023’ for screening undiagnosed hypertension cases.

While supporting screening, Senator Humayun Mohmand suggested regulating it through healthcare authorities. A briefing, including expert insights, was proposed for the next meeting regarding the bill. Senator Sania Nishtar agreed to organize this.