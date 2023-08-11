Plot for Sale in Park View City Islamabad: A Comprehensive Guide

Are you searching for an exceptional real estate investment opportunity in the heart of Islamabad? Look no further than Park View City Islamabad. This privately commissioned housing society, surrounded by the stunning Margalla Hills, offers an exquisite living experience.

In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the features, location, payment plans, and investment potential of plots for sale in Park View City Islamabad.

Introduction: Park View City Islamabad

Park View City Islamabad is a premium housing society located in Zone IV, enveloped by the breathtaking landscape of Margalla Hills. This exceptional project, granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), guarantees a secure and authorized investment opportunity. If you are interested in plot for sale in Park View City Islamabad, keep reading.

Developers & Owners of Park View City

Park View City Islamabad is developed by the renowned Vision Group, led by Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan, a senior politician and philanthropist. With their expertise in modern architecture and technology, Vision Group has established Park View City as one of Islamabad’s most desirable housing societies.

Location and Map of Park View City

Strategically situated, Park View City Islamabad offers a prime location with easy accessibility. It is adjacent to the CDA commissioned Park Enclave, while the surreal landscape of Islamabad Zoo and Botanical Gardens graces its northern side.

Moreover, Park View City enjoys proximity to Bani Gala, ChakShahzad, Kashmir Highway, and Islamabad Highway, making it an ideal destination for comfortable living.

No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Park View City

One of the key attractions of Park View City Islamabad is its fully authorized NOC from the Capital Development Authority (CDA). This certification ensures that the housing society meets all legal requirements and offers a secure and reliable investment opportunity.

Installment and Payment Plan for Park View City Plots

Park View City Islamabad offers a wide range of plot sizes for residential and commercial purposes. Whether you desire a 5 Marla, 8 Marla, 10 Marla, 1 Kanal, or 2 Kanal plot, there are options to suit your preferences.

The installment and payment plans are designed to be flexible and convenient, typically involving a down payment starting from 10% to 30%, followed by easy monthly or quarterly installments.

Here’s a price table showcasing the trends of prices for different sizes of plots in Park View City Islamabad:

Plot Size Price Range (PKR) 5 Marla 8,000,000 – 12,000,000 8 Marla 11,000,000 – 16,000,000 10 Marla 14,000,000 – 20,000,000 1 Kanal 20,000,000 – 40,000,000 2 Kanal 45,000,000 – 80,000,000

Please note that the prices mentioned in the table are approximate and subject to change based on market conditions and specific plot locations within Park View City Islamabad.

It’s always recommended to consult with a reputable real estate agent or the official Park View City Islamabad representatives for the most up-to-date and accurate pricing information.

Park View City Overseas Block: A Lucrative Investment Opportunity

For overseas Pakistanis and investors seeking international-grade housing, Park View City offers an exclusive Overseas Block. This block meets international standards and provides exceptional amenities. Strategically located near the project’s commercial core, the Overseas Block offers lucrative investment opportunities.

Golf Estate Block: A Haven of Luxury and Beauty

Park View City’s Golf Estate Block is a recent addition known for its magnificent design and scenic views. This block caters to golf enthusiasts, providing a luxurious and peaceful living experience. The exact location of the Golf Estate Block, expected to be near Bahria Enclave, enhances its appeal and value.

Terrace Apartments: The Perfect Blend of Nature and City Life

Park View City Islamabad presents Terrace Apartments, the epitome of spacious, nature-oriented living with easy access to city amenities. These luxurious apartments offer two and three-bedroom options, allowing residents to enjoy a comfortable and deluxe lifestyle. With booking options at 15% and possession within 6 months, Terrace Apartments provide an attractive investment opportunity.

Park View City J Block: A Secure and Family-Friendly Environment

Park View City’s J Block, developed by the Vision Group, offers an exceptional living experience in a secure and family-friendly environment. This block provides a range of amenities, including parks, jogging tracks, shopping centers, restaurants, and mosques, ensuring a convenient and comfortable lifestyle for its residents.

Conclusion

Park View City Islamabad stands as a testament to premium living in the heart of the capital city. With its authorized NOC, prime location, diverse plot options, and attractive payment plans, the housing society offers an excellent opportunity for both investors and homeowners. Whether you seek a residential plot, a commercial investment, or a luxurious apartment, Park View City Islamabad has something to offer.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

What is the location of Park View City Islamabad?

Park View City Islamabad is located in Zone IV, surrounded by Margalla Hills and adjacent to Park Enclave.

Who are the developers and owners of Park View City?

Park View City is developed by Vision Group and owned by Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan.

What plot sizes are available in Park View City Islamabad?

Park View City offers plot sizes ranging from 5 Marla to 2 Kanal for residential and commercial purposes.

What are the payment plans for Park View City plots?

The payment plans vary based on the plot size and typically involve a down payment and easy monthly or quarterly installments.

In conclusion, Park View City Islamabad offers a golden investment opportunity with its prime location, authorized NOC, luxurious amenities, and flexible payment plans. Whether you’re a local investor or an overseas Pakistani seeking to capitalize on the thriving real estate market, investing in a plot for sale in Park View City Islamabad is a wise decision.

The premium location, authorized NOC, and diverse plot options make it an ideal choice for both investors and homeowners. With the assistance of a reputable real estate agent, you can navigate the market and secure your future in one of Islamabad’s most prestigious housing societies.