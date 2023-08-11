Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Sajid Sadpara Completes Ambitious K2 Clean-Up Campaign

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 11, 2023 | 1:14 pm

Renowned mountaineer, Sajid Ali Sadpara has successfully concluded his ambitious K2 clean-up campaign.

For this initiative, Sajid, son of the late Muhammad Ali Sadpara, assembled a team of local mountaineers from Gilgit-Baltistan to support his cause.

Over the span of a week, a team of five removed 200 kilograms of discarded oxygen canisters, entangled ropes, and twisted tents that marred the magnificence of K2.

Commenting on this move, Sadpara said that the clean-up drive stood as a tribute to his legendary father, whose resting place graces the awe-inspiring summit of K2.

Earlier this year, Sadpara said, “I want to come forward and voluntarily clean up the symbol of the glory of the Pakistani nation and the final resting place of my beloved father.”

Sajid Sadpara had said that he will be available to organize awareness campaigns, and training programs to develop policies for sustainable tourism in the region.

He added that the initiative will not only help to keep GB highlands clean but will also raise international awareness about the climate change catastrophe.

>