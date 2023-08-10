Pakistan’s Kit Design for ODI World Cup 2023 Faces Controversy

The expected kit design for Pakistan’s upcoming ODI World Cup campaign has been claimed stolen and unfairly used without crediting the artist.

The anticipation for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 is already heating up, but not without its fair share of controversies. Recent reports about Pakistan’s expected kit design have stirred up a storm on social media. A sports journalist unveiled the rumored kit design, which seemed to capture attention due to its unique and eye-catching aesthetics.

However, a Twitter user has now cast a shadow over this excitement, claiming that the design was not an original creation of the sports page but rather stolen from his friend. According to the user, his friend conceptualized the design last year for a kit concept competition held by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Allegedly, the design was lifted without proper credit or acknowledgment.

The design was not shared, it was stolen by @ChangeofPace414 or who ever created it. This design/concept was originally created by my friend @GraphicsGhous_ during last year PCB's concept kit competition. @_FaridKhan do you research before posting. https://t.co/k8zOTd10Zk — Waleed Ahmad Butt (@waleedmufc) August 10, 2023

If these claims hold true and the PCB ends up using the same design for the World Cup kit, the PCB could face severe backlash for potentially using an artist’s creation without giving them due recognition.