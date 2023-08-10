Pakistan Women Crickete Team’s Head Coach Resigns in Unexpected Move

Mark Coles has resigned from the role of Pakistan women’s team head coach in an unanticipated decision due to personal reasons.

Mark Coles’ departure, merely four months after his reappointment, has left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a state of surprise and uncertainty. He has taken an unexpected step back from his role as the head coach of the Pakistan women’s cricket team due to personal reasons.

Mark Coles had expressed enthusiasm upon taking up the position, with hopes of leading the team to international success. His earlier tenure from 2017 to 2019 had seen decent results but his unexpected resignation has left the team in an uncertain situation.

With an important series against South Africa approaching on 1st September, the timing of Coles’ departure has raised questions about the team’s preparation. The PCB assured that a new coach will be named, yet the possibility of having a permanent replacement before the series is unclear.

The team is poised to have a busy year ahead, featuring matches against various international opponents including West Indies, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England. As the Pakistan women’s cricket team navigates this unforeseen change, they will face the challenge of finding stability and guidance amid a packed season.