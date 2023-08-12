Pakistan Women’s Football Captain Signs for Saudi Arabian Football Club

Saudi Women’s Premier League’s Eastern Flames FC club has made a move by signing Pakistan women’s football team captain, Maria Khan.

While announcing the agreement, the Dammam-based football club wrote on its social media handles, “Maria Khan joins the ranks of Eastern Flames FC.”

Speaking to the media, the midfielder said that the move will create opportunities for Pakistani athletes and the talent that a lot of times goes unnoticed.

تنضم ماريا خان الى صفوف نادي شعلة الشرقية 🔥 تعاقد إدارة النادي مع اول المحترفات الاجانب ، لتدعيم صفوف الفريق الاول لكرة القدم سيدات في الدوري الممتاز للسيدات لهذا الموسم 🔥 ماريا خان هي كابتن المنتخب الباكستاني 🇵🇰#ماريا_خان#شعلة_الشرقية #فخر_الشرقية #كرة_القدم_النسائية pic.twitter.com/yrEpHyUmaR — نادي شعلة الشرقية (@EasternFlamesFC) August 11, 2023

This historic announcement positions the 31-year-old star footballer as the first Pakistani female player to secure a contract with a Saudi Arabia club.

The journey of Maria Khan, who also played for WAPDA, has not only left an lasting mark on Pakistani football but is set to impact the global stage significantly.

Her leadership as captain led Pakistan’s women’s team to commendable progress in the SAFF Women’s Championship, gaining attention from fans and experts.

The recent stunning free-kick goal of the 31-year-old against Saudi Arabia in a four-nation tournament highlighted her talent in the beautiful game.

It is worth noting that Hajra Khan was the first Pakistani footballer to secure a contract with an international team, through her affiliation SHR Football Club of Maldives in 2014.