Pakistan’s Team Management for Asia Cup 2023 Unveiled

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the support staff of the national team for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023.

The Babar Azam-led side will play three ODIs against Afghanistan later this month before they kick off their Asia Cup campaign against Nepal in Multan on 30 August.

The player support personnel include the team manager, Rehan-ul-Haq, team director, Mickey Arthur, head coach, Grant Bradburn, and batting coach, Andrew Puttick.

The bowling coach, Morne Morkel, fielding coach, Aftab Khan, assistant coach, Abdul Rehman, and team doctor, Dr. Sohail Saleem, will also be with the national team.

The strength and conditioning coach, Drikus Saaiman, physiotherapist, Cliffe Deacon, media manager, Ahsan Iftikhar, and security manager, Usman Anwari, will also accompany the side.

The digital content producer, Ammar Ahsan, will be with the team only for the Asia Cup and renowned psychologist, Maqbool Ahmad Babri will also be the squad for the all-important mega-event. Analyst, Talha Ijaz and Masseur, Malang Ali will also be present.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green will fly to Sri Lanka on 17 August where they will participate in the three-day preparatory camp in Hambantota.