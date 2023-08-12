PMDC Announces Date for MDCAT 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 12, 2023 | 11:23 am
MDCAT | PMA | testing company

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has unveiled the much-anticipated date for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023.

According to details, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health had initially proposed that the PMDC conduct the MDCAT 2023 on the 27th of August.

ALSO READ

Following a recent meeting of the PMDC Council, this recommendation put forth by the Parliamentary Committee was duly endorsed.

The MDCAT, a vital evaluation for aspiring medical and dental students, is a regular feature in the educational calendar.

It serves as the gateway to public and private Medical and Dental Colleges across the country, allowing eligible candidates to embark on their journey into the medical field.

ALSO READ

In a bid to streamline the process for candidates, the government has opted to maintain the same syllabus as the preceding year. This decision aims to provide a level of consistency and familiarity to applicants, ultimately contributing to a smoother preparation experience.

With the confirmed date now in sight and the syllabus retained, candidates aspiring to pursue medical and dental education can strategically plan their preparations for the forthcoming MDCAT 2023.

ProPK Staff

lens

Sajal Aly To Star In Abida Parveen and Shafqat Amanat Ali’s New Song ‘Lagzih-e-Mastana’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Rawalpindi Residents Grapple with Soaring Water Bills
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>