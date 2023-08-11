FBR Arrests Ring Leader Involved In Running Fake Invoice Scam

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue (IR) Karachi has arrested the ring leader involved in running a fake/flying invoice scam.

A handout issued by Directorate I&I-IR Karachi said that it has arrested the ring leader who earlier managed to flee out of the country after securing bail before arrest from the concerned Court.

The accused was taken into custody from the nearby vicinity of the Directorate in Karachi. The accused was constrained to return from abroad due to unrelenting pressure on mafia people from the anti-fraud wing of FBR. The physical remand of the accused has been obtained from the Court for investigation.

Sources privy to the development disclosed that ‘HAB’ is the key person, who under the garb of tax consultancy, was involved in running fake/flying invoice activity and used to train others about ways and means of defrauding national exchequer through such invoices.

Prior to this, a team of I&I-IR Karachi conducted a search of the office of the accused in the Ferozabad area and recovered significant material evidence which corroborated the illegal activity of fake/flying invoices operated by the accused causing revenue loss of billions of rupees.