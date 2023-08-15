PSG Superstar Neymar Set to Join Al Hilal Club in Saudi Pro League

Renowned Brazilian footballer, Neymar, will head to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to join the Al Hilal club for the Saudi Pro League.

As per the media reports, the star Brazilian forward has recently signed a two-year contract with the Riyadh-based club and will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The transfer fee deal between Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal club is said to be about 90 million euros ($98.56 million), plus add-ons for the professional footballer. It is pertinent to mention here that different reports have quoted different numbers with no official confirmation.

The 31-year-old footballer is expected to arrive in Riyadh on August 17 to be presented to fans at King Fahd International Stadium after undergoing a medical in Paris today.

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 when he moved from the Spanish club Barcelona for a record-breaking transfer fee of 222 million euros ($243 million).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Brazilian forward missed the goalless league opening game for PSG against Lorient last week due to a viral infection.

Last month, it was reported that the Al Hilal club was in contact with Paris Saint-Germain to offer Kylian Mbappe a mind-boggling 10-year deal worth $1.11 billion.

The professional football club, the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, was eager to secure the services of their 24-year-old star forward for the foreseeable future.