Caretaker Govt to Ensure Continuity in Economic Policies: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Tuesday said that the caretaker government would ensure continuity in the economic policies.

The premier said that further enhancement of foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was among the top priorities of the caretaker government. The premier’s remarks came during a meeting in which he was given a detailed briefing on the economic situation, the PM Office said in a press release.

ALSO READ Rupee Plunges As US Dollar Globally Hits Highest Level Since July, Brent Down

During the meeting, Kakar said that work on the public welfare projects would continue and the government would ensure the provision of international quality facilities in the health and education sectors.

The prime minister also directed for expediting ongoing reforms in the power sector and strict implementation of measures for increasing tax revenues. He said that the caretaker government would concentrate on deregulation and responsible autonomy for further improvement of the economy and expressed the resolve to focus their energies on economic reforms during their tenure.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, secretaries of Finance and Power Divisions, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman. The meeting was briefed on the steps taken for bringing further improvement and stability to the economy.

A detailed briefing was also given on the reforms in the power sector. Kakar directed for submission of detailed reports regarding ongoing reforms in all sectors.