Pakistani Snooker Player Defeats Seven-Time World Champion in British Open

Renowned Pakistani snooker player, Mohammad Asif, has showcased extraordinary skills during the ongoing British Open 2023 at the Morningside Arena.

During the high-octane qualifying round encounter, the 40-year-old snooker player stunned the seven-time world champion, Stephen Hendry, by defeating him 4-2.

The match witnessed the seasoned snooker player in superb form at the start as he played a break of 73, leaving the Pakistani player trailing with his craft.

ALSO READ Zaka Ashraf Vows to Improve Contracts for Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team

However, the Faisalabad-born star bounced back in the game, winning the next three frames and taking a comfortable 3-1 lead over Stephen Hendry.

The game once again turned in favor of Hendry when he beat Mohammad Asif with a score of 74-43 in the fifth frame, reducing the two-frame lead to just one.

Mohammad Asif did not lose momentum despite seeing the two-frame lead reduced to one, winning the sixth frame as he played a break of 66 and securing the tie.

ALSO READ Yet Another Massive Snake Interrupts Lanka Premier League Action [Video]

At the end of the thrilling encounter, Asif secured a record-breaking victory in the game with scores of 6-92, 85-11, 63-41, 58-41, 43-74, and 67-30.

The Pakistani snooker player was awarded prize money of three thousand pounds by earning his place in the main draw of 64 players in the marquee event.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asjad Iqbal, another Pakistani player, is also participating in the qualifying round. He will face Pengfei of China on August 17.