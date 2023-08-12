Yet Another Massive Snake Interrupts Lanka Premier League Action [Video]

In an extraordinary turn of events during the ongoing showdown between B-Love Kandy and Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, yet another enigmatic snake made a surprise appearance at the stadium. This incident comes shortly after a black mamba snake disrupted the 2nd match of the tournament between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura.

Perched inconspicuously behind the hoarding boards on the field, the snake managed to evade immediate detection. Despite the mysterious guest, the match went on without any delays.

Thankfully, the stadium personnel sprang into action promptly, ensuring that the situation remained under control. The fascinating yet slightly alarming occurrence highlighted the need for thorough security checks at sports venues to prevent such incidents.

Earlier, during the 2nd match of the tournament, the play was halted for a few minutes as experts removed the deadly creature from the ground.